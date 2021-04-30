Nearly 200 Oklahoma school districts challenging charter school funding vote

Almost 200 school districts are asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to stop the state Board of Education from implementing a proposed settlement that would increase funding to charter schools.

On Friday afternoon, attorneys representing 187 school districts across 64 counties filed a petition with the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

The group is seeking a declaratory judgment against the state Board of Education for voting in March to approve a settlement to a 2017 lawsuit filed by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association that would grant charter schools access to revenue sources that are currently restricted to traditional school districts.

Despite objections from state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel, the state school board voted 4-3 on March 25 to settle the suit, prompting multiple school districts across the state to consider legal action.

The state Department of Education is also named as a responder in the filing.

In Friday’s filing, the attorneys for the 187 districts challenge the constitutionality of the decision and claim that the settlement would undermine the state legislature’s authority by unilaterally determining public education funding levels.