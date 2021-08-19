NE Oklahoma school district issues mask mandate; governor blasts decision

Oklahoma City Public Schools and Santa Fe South Charter Schools already announced they would require masks on campus. However, with the language in Senate Bill 658 specifically barring boards of education from enacting mask mandates, those decisions were made by superintendents rather than via board vote.

“It is disappointing that one school district has chosen to openly violate a state law that was supported by 80% of the Legislature," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "The goal of SB658 was to ensure every student in Oklahoma could go to school in person and parents retained the fundamental right to make health care decisions for their children. To be clear, no parent is banned from sending their child to school with a mask and no school may mandate masks or vaccines. I will always stand up for parents’ right to decide what is best for their child."