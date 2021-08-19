NE Oklahoma school district issues mask mandate; governor blasts decision

HULBERT — A third Oklahoma public school district is now requiring masks on campus.
As first reported by the Tahlequah Daily Press, Hulbert Public Schools’ board of education voted Wednesday night to require every student and employee to wear masks on campus, regardless of vaccination status.
In a letter dated Thursday addressed to the Hulbert community, Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the district has already experienced more cases than it did all of the previous school year.
“The current situation creates not only a risk to students’ health, but also results in a significant loss of in-person instructional time,” Choate wrote. “By wearing masks in the classroom, we can better protect the health of our students and significantly reduce the number of students who need to quarantine when there is a positive case.”
On Monday, the Cherokee County district announced its middle school and high school would temporarily switch to distance learning after close contact exposure quarantines led to an absence rate of more than one-fourth of the student body. As of Thursday morning, secondary students are scheduled to return to campus Friday.
Hulbert Elementary School has remained open. Located 10 miles west of Tahlequah, the district started the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 11.
Oklahoma City Public Schools and Santa Fe South Charter Schools already announced they would require masks on campus. However, with the language in Senate Bill 658 specifically barring boards of education from enacting mask mandates, those decisions were made by superintendents rather than via board vote.
“It is disappointing that one school district has chosen to openly violate a state law that was supported by 80% of the Legislature," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "The goal of SB658 was to ensure every student in Oklahoma could go to school in person and parents retained the fundamental right to make health care decisions for their children. To be clear, no parent is banned from sending their child to school with a mask and no school may mandate masks or vaccines. I will always stand up for parents’ right to decide what is best for their child."
Stitt's newly appointed Attorney General John O'Connor added that the state is defending the law in court.
"Schools should not be actively trying to undermine our constitutional structure of government by violating duly enacted state law," he said in a statement.