NE Oklahoma school district issues mask mandate; Board defies state law in Wednesday vote
breaking topical

  • Updated
Locator - Hulbert

Hulbert is in Cherokee County

 Google Earth

HULBERT — A third Oklahoma public school district is now requiring masks on campus. 

As first reported by the Tahlequah Daily Press, Hulbert Public Schools’ board of education voted Wednesday night to require every student and employee to wear masks on campus, regardless of vaccination status.  

As per a statement posted to the district’s website, the only exception to the requirement will be when students are able to maintain social distancing while eating lunch. 

“It is the desire of the Board and Administration to keep students safe and able to remain at school for in-person learning,” according to the statement. 

On Monday, the Cherokee County district announced its middle school and high school would temporarily switch to distance learning after close contact exposure quarantines led to an absence rate of more than one-fourth of the student body. As of Thursday morning, secondary students are scheduled to return to campus Friday. 

Hulbert Elementary School has remained open. Located 10 miles west of Tahlequah, the district started the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 11. 

Oklahoma City Public Schools and Santa Fe South Charter Schools already announced they would require masks on campus. However, with the language in Senate Bill 658 specifically barring boards of education from enacting mask mandates, those decisions were made by superintendents rather than via board vote. 

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

