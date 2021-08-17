 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NE Oklahoma school district closes for a week due to 'significant number' of COVID-19 cases
0 Comments

NE Oklahoma school district closes for a week due to 'significant number' of COVID-19 cases

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Chelseamap.JPG

Chelsea Public School is closed through Friday due to a "significant" number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff. The town, located in Rogers County, had a population of about 2,000 in 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. 

Related

Parents, medical doctors file legal challenge to state ban on school mask mandates

A school in a Rogers County town of about 2,000 will be closed through the end of the week after numerous students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea Public Schools made the announcement Tuesday and posted about the decision on social media.

"Due to a significant number of students and staff positive for Covid 19, Chelsea Public School will be out through Friday," the post reads. "Buildings are being deep cleaned.

"We will release more information regarding resuming classes as soon as possible."

The district's 2021-22 school year has been in session for less than a week. Classes began Wednesday, Aug. 11. Officials posted their return-to-school plan, including COVID-19 precautions, online.

Rogers County recorded about 740 active cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 11, according to the state's most recent data. Tulsa County had more than 3,900.

Aug. 9, 2021 video. Tulsa Health Department's Dr. Bruce Dart addressed media about COVID-19 concerns during a Zoom call

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fisherman rescues deer caught swimming in U.K. ocean

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News