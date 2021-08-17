NE Oklahoma school district closes for a week due to 'significant number' of COVID-19 cases

A school in a Rogers County town of about 2,000 will be closed through the end of the week after numerous students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Chelsea Public Schools made the announcement Tuesday and posted about the decision on social media.

"Due to a significant number of students and staff positive for Covid 19, Chelsea Public School will be out through Friday," the post reads. "Buildings are being deep cleaned.

"We will release more information regarding resuming classes as soon as possible."

The district's 2021-22 school year has been in session for less than a week. Classes began Wednesday, Aug. 11. Officials posted their return-to-school plan, including COVID-19 precautions, online.

Rogers County recorded about 740 active cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 11, according to the state's most recent data. Tulsa County had more than 3,900.