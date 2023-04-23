Helping Cherokee women succeed as entrepreneurs is the goal of a new program on tap for the fall.

A partnership between the Cherokee Nation, University of Tulsa and StitchCrew, the Native American Women Entrepreneurship Accelerator, described as the first of its kind in the region, is an eight-week program that will conclude with an opportunity for participants to pitch their business proposal to potential investors and partners.

For each Cherokee woman selected to participate in the pilot project, the tribe will provide a $10,000 grant to help develop their pitch, materials and business concepts and reimburse personal expenses related to the program.

“Native American women often face a unique set of challenges within the business community, including systematic disparities, harmful and inaccurate stereotypes, discrimination and lack of resources,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “I believe the Cherokee Nation has an obligation to support Native American women in pursuing their ambitions of creating, refining and growing businesses of their own.”

Officials are still working to finalize details for the pilot program. The hope is, after beginning with Cherokee women, to expand in the future to include other Native women, they said.

Applications will open in July, with the program set to run from September through November.

Kathy Taylor, dean of TU’s Collins College of Business, said: “According to a report from the National Women’s Business Council, Native American women entrepreneurs have the lowest rates of business entrepreneurship among all racial and ethnic groups. We stand here ready to change that statistic.”

TU’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and JOLT@TUBusiness will provide education, mentorship and networking to the fledgling entrepreneurs.

Officials say they hope the program can inspire Native American girls and women everywhere to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.

Program partner StitchCrew has worked with the NBA, Google and other businesses to implement programs that democratize access to capital, resources and networks for traditionally overlooked entrepreneurs.

More information, including how to apply, will be available soon at stitchcrew.com.