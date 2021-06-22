 Skip to main content
Native American Coalition Head Start to lease west Tulsa's Porter school facility
After sitting vacant for a year, a shuttered west Tulsa school will soon have occupants once again.

At Monday night’s meeting, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a lease for the Native American Coalition Head Start to use the former Pleasant Porter Elementary School building near 41st Street and U.S. 75.

The one-year, $59,800 lease will take effect July 1. According to school district officials, the Native American Coalition Head Start currently serves about 140 children with the potential for future expansion after moving into the Porter building.

“I am super excited about this opportunity, having participated in Head Start programs through Choctaw Nation down in Durant,” board President Stacey Woolley said. “This is a chance for these children to learn about their culture plus get prepared for school so they’ll be ready for one of TPS’ prekindergarten programs.”

Named for a late 19th and early 20th century Muscogee leader, the 92-year-old west Tulsa campus has served several roles over the decades. Since its closure as an elementary school in 1980, it has since housed TPS’ Indian Education program, GED classes, and an early childhood development center for prekindergarten and kindergarten students, and it had a previous stint as a Head Start facility.

Most recently, Porter was the temporary home of KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School. The charter school relocated to the former campus of Mark Twain Elementary School at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

“We did have a conversation with community members about this beforehand,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said, noting that district representatives made phone calls and knocked on doors in the neighborhood around the Porter campus.

“We have a long history of collaboration with the Native American Coalition Head Start, including at this facility.”

In other business, the board approved a preliminary budget for the coming fiscal year, which starts July 1.

As approved, the district is projecting $734.4 million in revenue and $700 million in expenses for fiscal year 2022. Along with a portion of its federal COVID-19 relief funds, the 2022 revenue projections include $51 million from the 2021 bond package that are scheduled to be issued during the upcoming year.

The budget also anticipates an increase in state aid, although the exact figures will not be confirmed until after the start of the 2021-22 school year.

“This allows us to use this budget at the start of the school year,” Chief Financial Officer Jorge Robles told the board. “Once we know the actual state aid levels or if we need to accommodate any changes that happen during the school year, we will come back to the board.”

