Three Tulsa-area private school graduates are among the final group of 2023 National Merit Scholars.

Bishop Kelley’s Georgia Bacher and Julia Bush and Holland Hall’s Anna Teoh were announced Tuesday as National Merit Scholars.

Similar to the scholars announced in June, the fourth group of honorees were selected by sponsor colleges nationwide that made their choices among finalists who will be attending there.

Among the three, two are sponsored by the University of Tulsa and one is sponsored by Wichita State University.

Students entered the program as juniors by taking the Preliminary SAT, an initial screening tool. Along with ACT or SAT test scores to confirm their performance on the PSAT, in order to be considered, students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, submit a detailed scholarship application, write an essay, and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official.

Across the Tulsa area, 48 students from 19 high schools have been named National Merit Scholars in 2023.