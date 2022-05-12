National Merit names 17 Tulsa-area scholarship winners

Seventeen area high school seniors are among the first two groups of scholarship recipients announced by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

By the conclusion of the 2022 competition, 7,500 National Merit Scholarship recipients will be selected from among 15,000 finalists nationwide, with award amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. An additional 4,000 college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship recipients across the country will be announced this summer.

Students entered the program as juniors by taking the Preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screening tool. Along with ACT or SAT test scores to confirm their performance on the PSAT, in order to be considered, students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, submit a detailed scholarship application, write an essay and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official.

This year’s semifinalists, including 88 students from the Tulsa area, were announced in September.

Area winners, listed by school, are:

Bishop Kelley: Riley Denis

Bixby: Lauren Hsieh

Booker T. Washington: Krish Kumar, Charles McDonald

Broken Arrow: Evan Kamriguel

Cascia Hall: Hailey Polson

Home school: Aurora DeVore (Bixby)

Jenks: Grant Adamson, Kayla Cao, Emilio Hoover, Hayen Seo

Regent Preparatory: Rose Newhouse

Union: Tammy Dao, Fraz Javed, Duy Nguyen, Honor Plumlee, Reeya Ramasamy, Meghana Venkatesha

