Eleven area high school seniors are among the first two groups of scholarship recipients announced by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.

By the conclusion of the 2023 competition, 7,500 National Merit Scholarship recipients will be selected from among 15,000 finalists nationwide, with award amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. An additional 3,800 college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship recipients across the country will be announced this summer.

Students entered the program as juniors by taking the Preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screening tool. Along with ACT or SAT test scores to confirm their performance on the PSAT, in order to be considered, students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, submit a detailed scholarship application, write an essay and be endorsed and recommended by a high school official.

This year’s semifinalists, including 71 from the Tulsa area, were announced in September.

Area winners listed by school are:

Augustine Christian Academy: John Bell

Bishop Kelley: Evan Baumgartner

Booker T. Washington: Lance Brightmire

Home school: Bruce Bigler

Holland Hall: Tanvi Kiran

Jenks: Raymond Jiang, Anabel White

Keys: Reed Trimble

Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics: Charles Liu (Stillwater)

Owasso: Eli Hall

Wagoner: James Hardin