National Blue Ribbon Schools: Two from northeast Oklahoma named to 2020 list

A Sapulpa elementary school is among six in Oklahoma named to the 2020 list of National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The U.S. Department of Education program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards over 38 years.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister had surprised Freedom Elementary in February with the announcement of its nomination to the prestigious list.
“I think they’re a great model of what happens when you take a more holistic approach of engaging families, having conversations around character, and you can feel the difference when you walk in the school,” she said in February.
Other 2020 Blue Ribbon Schools from Oklahoma: Frederick Elementary School, Muldrow Middle School, John Rex Charter School in Oklahoma City, McKinley Elementary in Norman and Wayside Elementary in Bartlesville.
“It is an honor for the entire state of Oklahoma that these great schools received national recognition for excellence,” U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, said in a news release. “Oklahoma school systems have stepped up to the plate during the COVID-19 pandemic to help keep students engaged and learning during these difficult times.
"Oklahomans remain proud of our teachers, administrators, parents, and families who work tirelessly together to ensure students have access to quality learning environments, even during the unusual circumstances facing schools and students this year. I commend the 2020 Blue Ribbon schools for their hard work and perseverance toward the achievement of this important milestone.”
Hofmeister said she hopes Freedom Elementary's success will inspire others to overcome similar challenges.
Freedom was one of two elementary schools in northeast Oklahoma to earn an overall A grade on the 2018-19 state report card. The Sapulpa school received a B in 2017-18, when the Oklahoma State Department of Education released its revamped grading system after a brief hiatus.
The accomplishment went against a statewide trend in which 33% of Oklahoma schools saw their grade decrease by at least one letter.
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12-13, according to a news release.
"While we regret not having the opportunity to celebrate in person, given the current situation regarding COVID-19, we will celebrate the 317 public and 50 non-public school honorees in the ways that we are able, and they will each receive their plaques and flags via mail," the release states.
