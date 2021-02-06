Nathan Hale High School building toward adding construction program

Students at Hale High School could be adding PVC pipe and plungers to their school supply lists come fall.

Pending approval by the school board, Hale will launch a construction program starting this fall through a partnership among Tulsa Public Schools, the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and the Hardesty Family Foundation.

“Construction is a booming business and looks to be for a long time,” Principal Sheila Riley said. “There is a high demand for specialized jobs within the construction industry, such as plumbers, electricians and masonry, and students in this program can earn up to 10 industry certifications.”

Up to 140 Hale students will be able to take classes through the program and potentially pursue certification or advanced coursework through Tulsa Tech. Initially, the program will be open to Hale students across all grades, but in the future, Riley said, it may be aimed at freshmen who will continue through their sophomore year before pursuing additional classes at Tulsa Tech.

“This is an introduction-to-construction program,” Director of Academic Operations and Impact Dominik Dresel said. “Tulsa Tech offers a wide range of specialized programs that the students will be able to tap into.”