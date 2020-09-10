 Skip to main content
Mustang schools employee dies from COVID-19 complications

MUSTANG — A member of the Mustang Public Schools support staff has died from complications from COVID-19.

The school district confirmed the employee’s death on Wednesday. The person was a member of district staff but wasn't a certified teacher, a Mustang spokesman confirmed.

The family of the Mustang staff member has requested privacy, so the district declined to identify the employee or the school where the person worked.

The support staff member “dedicated years of service to the students and staff of Mustang Public Schools,” the district said in a message to families and staff.

