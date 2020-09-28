Muskogee Public Schools staffer tests positive for COVID-19 after being on elementary campus Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A staff member at New Tech at Cherokee Elementary School in Muskogee tested positive for COVID-19 after being at work on Friday, a district official announced Monday afternoon.

A news release states the staff member will remain in self-isolation for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test or symptom onset, whichever ends later.

Director of Communications Steve Braun said site administrators are in the process of notifying other staff members and students who had direct contact with the employee, and said those individuals will need to quarantine for 14 days.

Family members of students attending New Tech at Cherokee Elementary received a school messenger notification at 5 p.m. Monday notifying them of the positive test result, Braun said.

"Once MPS learned of the positive Covid-19 test results, the Muskogee County Health Department was notified of the situation," he said.

"Along with MCHD, MPS is assisting families with concerns as we work through this positive staff member case."