Muscogee Nation Health Department to partner with 3 districts to offer students shots

The tribe hosted a similar event Friday with Broken Arrow Public Schools. Almost 200 doses were administered at the drive-through event at Broken Arrow High School.

Sam Hubler is the chief pharmacist at the Muscogee Nation Health Department’s Okmulgee clinic and one of the people involved in setting up vaccine clinic partnerships. With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanding vaccine authorization to include adolescents, he said it was a “no-brainer” to work with local school systems to facilitate access.

“What we’ve found through our epidemiologists is that children, although they’re not getting terribly sick with the virus, every time there’s a spike in cases in the community, that same population’s incidence rates increase too,” he said.

“They are very much carriers of the virus, so now that the vaccine is available for 12-15 year olds, it is a great opportunity to increase the amount of vaccines out in the community through the school systems.”

That sentiment was echoed by the assistant superintendent at Bristow Public Schools, Krista Burden. She said her district often partners with the tribe on other endeavors and that with classes out for summer vacation, the space at the Freeland Center was readily available.