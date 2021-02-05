Multicounty grand jury indicts former Oologah-Talala girls basketball assistant coach

A former assistant girls basketball coach at Oologah-Talala High School has been indicted after an investigation into one of a rash of sexual misconduct cases reported in the school district.

Oklahoma’s multicounty grand jury returned the indictment this week charging Trent Winters, 30, on Friday with six counts of uttering obscene language in a public place.

Each of the misdemeanor charges carries a maximum penalty of 30 days in prison or a fine of $100.

In public court records, prosecutors allege that Winters made obscene or lascivious statements to six different female minor children during his employment at Oologah-Talala Public Schools. Among the reported remarks made to students was that his favorite condom is “Fire and Ice,” that he took his wife’s virginity when he was a senior and she was a freshman in high school, that he liked to have sex with multiple girls in one night, and that it was “easier to be a ‘ho’ when he was young.”

One count alleges Winters made the remarks after touching one of the girls “on or around the breast during basketball practice” and that he asked her if she liked it and told her there is “more where that came from.”