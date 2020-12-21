'Much needed relief': TCC nursing graduates among those going directly into jobs thanks to special COVID provision

Having no previous experience working with cancer patients, Alexa Martin never imagined it would make so profound an impression.

“To get to interact with them and be that encouraging and helpful presence — it was so rewarding,” said Martin, who as a nurse extern this past summer served in an inpatient oncology unit.

The Tulsa resident was excited to learn recently that the experience is going to continue.

Martin has accepted a new job, she said, in a gynecology, oncology and pediatrics unit at Helmerich Women’s Health Center at Hillcrest.

“I’ve always been passionate about women’s health and pediatrics,” she said, adding that she was “thrilled” to find a unit that encompassed both of those patient groups and her newfound passion for oncology.

One of 175 graduates who completed their associate degree in nursing this month from Tulsa Community College, Martin, like many of them, is going straight into a job thanks to a special provision that allows them to work as graduate nurses before obtaining their license.