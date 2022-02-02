 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Most area school districts taking snow days or going to distance learning Thursday
0 Comments

Most area school districts taking snow days or going to distance learning Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

School districts face new dilemma: snow days or distance learning

Here is a roundup of area school districts that will not hold in-person classes on Thursday. Some are taking snow days, while others are going to distance learning.

Snow day: Berryhill, Bixby, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Tahlequah, Tulsa, Union.

Distance learning: Allen Bowden, Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Lone Star.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert