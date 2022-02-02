Most area school districts taking snow days or going to distance learning Thursday

Here is a roundup of area school districts that will not hold in-person classes on Thursday. Some are taking snow days, while others are going to distance learning.
Snow day: Berryhill, Bixby, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Tahlequah, Tulsa, Union.
Distance learning: Allen Bowden, Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Lone Star.
