More weather-related school closings announced for Thursday

Citing slick, icy roads and extreme cold, several area school districts have canceled in-person classes for Thursday.
As of 4:30 p.m., local districts that will be in distance learning on Thursday include Bartlesville, Berryhill, Bixby, Bristow, Broken Arrow, Caney Valley, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Pawhuska, Tulsa and Union.
Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Caney Valley, Claremore and Liberty have already announced that Friday will be a distance learning day as well.
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday’s classes are canceled for Skiatook Public Schools.