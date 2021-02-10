 Skip to main content
More weather-related school closings announced for Thursday

More weather-related school closings announced for Thursday

Ice Weather Feature (copy)

Citing slick, icy roads and extreme cold, several area school districts have canceled in-person classes for Thursday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

As of 4:30 p.m., local districts that will be in distance learning on Thursday include Bartlesville, Berryhill, Bixby, Bristow, Broken Arrow, Caney Valley, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Pawhuska, Tulsa and Union.

Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Caney Valley, Claremore and Liberty have already announced that Friday will be a distance learning day as well.

As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday’s classes are canceled for Skiatook Public Schools.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University and a board member for both Oklahoma SPJ and the Native American Journalists Association. When not chasing stories, I'm usually chasing my children or our pets.

