More schools announce closures as COVID-19 cases tick upward among students, employees

Another round of school closures has hit across northeastern Oklahoma districts because of new COVID-19 cases.
Vinita High School was closed suddenly on Monday morning and students were sent home because of a new student case. Beggs Public Schools announced on Sunday it was shifting to distance learning because of several students and employees testing positive.
And Tahlequah Public Schools announced a two-day closure “out of respect” for a high school teacher who reportedly succumbed to a heart attack on Friday while battling COVID.
Meanwhile, new cases among students and teachers were so numerous during the first week of school, Union Public Schools in Tulsa launched a new website on Monday so parents and employees could keep daily tabs on the latest figures.
Vinita Public Schools in Craig County shut down its high school Monday morning, asking parents to come and pick up students.
Vinita High School, which has about 400 students, moved to distance learning mode until further notice, while students in other local school sites continue with in-person instruction.
“We are informing you a student at Vinita high school has tested positive for COVID-19. We are following protocol set forth by the CDC and the State Department of Health and our school district to decrease potential spread,” Monday morning’s notice to parents reads. “Administration will be contacting those students who were determined to be in close contact. The affected student has not been present at school since August 26.”
Beggs Public Schools, a district of about 1,000 students in Okmulgee County, reported having several new cases among its students and employees.
The district notified parents on Sunday evening that the entire district would be switching to distance learning, with elementary and middle school students scheduled to return for in-person classes on Sept. 9 and high-schoolers on Sept. 10.
“It is important that we keep the health and safety of our students at the center of all of our decisions. Thank you for your continued support as we all work through this together,” Beggs wrote to its parents.
The same school district made headlines last month for requiring parents to sign a liability waiver in case their child becomes ill, disabled or dies as a result of COVID-19.
But officials at the Oklahoma State Department of Education said such forms are not “appropriate or allowable.”
Tahlequah Public Schools, which has about 3,700 students on its rolls, canceled in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday because of the death of one of its high school teachers.
“Losing a member of your family is never easy and in the current climate, it makes the situation even worse. We extend our sympathy to the family and our staff,” the district’s Sunday notice to parents reads.
Then on Monday afternoon, the district announced that an employee at Tahlequah’s Greenwood Elementary School had tested positive and through contact tracing, it was determined a second staffer who had come into close contact with the first would also enter quarantine immediately.
Neither was reportedly in a traditional classroom setting, so they were not in close contact with students.
Union Public Schools in Tulsa announced it would be providing daily counts of reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff. As of Friday, Union schools had three staff members and 10 students in isolation because of positive COVID tests and 34 staff and 54 students quarantining because of known close contact with positive cases.
Since in-person classes began Aug. 24, Union has notified students and parents of exposures at several of its school sites.
The most recent was over the weekend concerning Darnaby Elementary School, 7625 E. 87th St. Because a student tested positive, a teacher and all other students in the class have entered quarantine and switched to distance learning.
“This is a great reminder to parents, teachers, staff and students that we need to continue to be vigilant in monitoring for COVID-like symptoms,” said Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler. “Students need to be kept home if they have a fever or other symptoms, or if anyone in their household has had a possible exposure to COVID-19 or is being tested. That’s the only way we can keep students safe and continue with in-person learning. Everyone needs to continue to mask up, follow physical distancing guidelines, and wash hands frequently.”
Andrea Eger
918-581-8470
Twitter: @AndreaEger