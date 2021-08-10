More districts set return to learn plans

Citing community feedback, Jenks Public Schools’ board requested Monday evening that the district strengthen its language regarding masks to state they are encouraged or strongly recommended. The district’s original plan said masks were optional for staff and students.

“I’m not a public health expert, but with school starting, everyone expects the case numbers to start trending in a way we don’t want them to,” board member Melissa Abdo said.

Earlier this year, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 658, which bars school districts from requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend classes in person. The measure also prohibits school districts from requiring that masks be worn on campus unless a state of emergency is declared by the governor.

Leaders at both Jenks and Union Public Schools acknowledged during board meetings Monday night that those changes have made it challenging to plan for the coming year.

“I will be very interested to see what this no-mask mandate will look like for our state,” Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said. “I will say that I am not a fan of what passed the Legislature.”