More area schools switch to distance learning

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the area continues to climb, so do the number of schools suspending in-person classes.
Officials with Sand Springs and Mounds both announced Wednesday that their districts will be entirely in distance learning Thursday and Friday due to rising numbers of staff and students out sick or in quarantine.
In a letter to parents, Mounds Superintendent Doran Smith acknowledged that it was not an easy decision, but he said his district simply does not have enough healthy teachers available to continue with in-person instruction.
“We do not take these decisions lightly and have a thorough understanding of the negative ramifications of moving to distance learning but also feel the need to keep the number of students and staff exposed as low as possible while providing adequate supervision for instruction,” he wrote.
With classes already out Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, both districts are slated to resume in-person classes on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Jenks Public Schools announced Wednesday that it is moving Northwest and East elementary schools to distance learning until Jan. 20 after absences increased by more than 50% among the schools’ certified and support staff over the course of three days.
With Wednesday’s announcement, only three JPS campuses are still holding in-person classes: Southeast Elementary School, East Intermediate School and Jenks Middle School.
Additionally, as of the close of business Wednesday, more than a dozen Tulsa Public Schools campuses will be entirely in distance learning on Thursday. They include Carnegie, Cooper, Council Oak, Hoover, Lindbergh, McClure, Sequoyah and Whitman elementary schools, Unity Learning Academy, Memorial High School, Memorial Middle School and Tulsa MET. A decision about Friday’s classes will be announced by 2 p.m. Thursday.
Webster Middle and High School and TPS’ partnership school, Greenwood Leadership Academy, announced Wednesday that they would not have in-person classes Thursday or Friday due to staff absences.
Six additional elementary schools will partially be in distance learning Thursday, as Eliot, Eugene Field, Kerr, Mayo Demonstration, Owen and Skelly each have at least one grade out due to staff absences.
Broken Arrow Public Schools also announced Wednesday that it is moving Highland Park, Oak Crest and Rosewood elementary schools to distance learning until Tuesday.
Other area schools already in distance learning until Tuesday include all Union and Broken Arrow secondary sites, Claremore’s Will Rogers Junior High School, Owasso’s Hodson Elementary School, KIPP Tulsa’s middle school campus, and all of Allen Bowden, Berryhill, Bixby, Coweta, Glenpool, Pawhuska and Sapulpa public schools.