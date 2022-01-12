More area schools switch to distance learning

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the area continues to climb, so do the number of schools suspending in-person classes.

Officials with Sand Springs and Mounds both announced Wednesday that their districts will be entirely in distance learning Thursday and Friday due to rising numbers of staff and students out sick or in quarantine.

In a letter to parents, Mounds Superintendent Doran Smith acknowledged that it was not an easy decision, but he said his district simply does not have enough healthy teachers available to continue with in-person instruction.

“We do not take these decisions lightly and have a thorough understanding of the negative ramifications of moving to distance learning but also feel the need to keep the number of students and staff exposed as low as possible while providing adequate supervision for instruction,” he wrote.

With classes already out Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, both districts are slated to resume in-person classes on Tuesday.