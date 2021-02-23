Months of distance learning: TPS families talk about changes, challenges

“It has opened our eyes to how we can best help each of our children,” Sarah Smith said.

Across town, the last 11 months in distance learning have helped teach James and Brianah Dodson more about their children’s learning styles and needs, as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to the pandemic, their three sons were on a transfer into Council Oak Elementary School. All three have sensory processing issues, which has made online instruction particularly challenging for their kindergartner, Jude.

While in distance learning, the Dodsons were able to confirm that he needs multiple breaks and extra time while taking required standardized tests, as well as additional practice building his fine motor skills — information they might not have ascertained quite as easily in a normal school year.

“Jude has really struggled, and that is something we will continue to work on, but it has helped me see how I can advocate for him better,” Brianah Dodson said. “Now I know especially where he is struggling.”

Despite acknowledging those challenges, the Dodsons’ three boys will finish the year online. The two older boys made that decision, in part because they had finally gotten into a routine.