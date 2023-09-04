Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In an effort to get more role models and mentors in front of its students, a Tulsa middle school is seeking a few good men for its new volunteer program.

Working in collaboration with 100 Black Men of Tulsa, My Brother’s Keeper, Citizens United for a Better Educational System and incoming interim Superintendent Ebony Johnson, Monroe Demonstration Academy launched Men of Monroe this semester.

The volunteer program brings men onto campus during the school day to help in a variety of roles, including greeting students as they enter the building each morning, helping direct foot traffic in the cafeteria and hallways, working with individual students through Monroe’s Reading Buddies program and just being available to be listening ear for a student.

“We came up with this program to invite our parents, especially our dads, uncles and grandfathers and men in our community, into our building,” Monroe Principal Rob Kaiser said, noting that a female counterpart for Men of Monroe is in the works, as well. “We believe having the men of our community in the building fosters a sense of pride, hope and commitment to our scholars.

“We are excited about what this program will do in the years to come.”

As of last week, more than 20 men from across the Tulsa area had signed up and completed the mandatory background check in order to be on campus. Both Kaiser and the program’s coordinator, Expanded Learning Director Elmer Thomas, said that number is continuing to climb as they continue to actively seek out more participants.

“We’re looking to have men come in and inspire our kids,” Thomas said. “We want men to take their rightful place in this community and society and come be the mentors and role models so that the kids can look up to them and say, ‘Hey, that’s what I want to be when I grow up.’”

Gearry Brown Sr. is among the newer volunteers at the north Tulsa school. A retiree living in Sapulpa, he and his wife made the drive to Monroe on Thursday morning after hearing about the program. Thursday was his first day to help out on campus.

“We’re just giving back and using our time in a good way,” he said between checking students’ backpacks as they entered the building.

For David Harris, bringing in more adults through the Men of Monroe also means providing an additional safe space for students to turn as needed. Prior to the launch of Men of Monroe, Harris’ organization, 100 Black Men of Tulsa, already had members volunteering on campus both during the school day and after school through small-group mentoring.

“Sometimes the students don’t want to talk to a teacher that they’re familiar with,” he said. “Sometimes having a strong male figure around gives them an opportunity to share with someone. And sometimes just having that presence is enough to deter bad behavior.”