Moms For Liberty joined Tulsa school board member E’Lena Ashley on Monday in saying the Tulsa Public Schools superintendent should resign or be fired.

At her monthly community meeting, Ashley, who represents District 4 on the board, discussed students' low reading and math proficiency levels — an issue raised last week by State Superintendent Ryan Walters when he said less than 4% of students at multiple TPS schools were proficient in reading. His office later told the Tulsa World that the statistic was garnered from state school report cards.

Janice Danforth, chair of the Moms for Liberty Tulsa County chapter, blamed the low proficiency levels on the school district's partnership with City Year, part of the AmeriCorps program, and on the Tulsa Public Schools administration, including Superintendent Deborah Gist.

Audience members questioned whether Gist should be able to keep her job if the scores are that low. Danforth said she should not. Danforth, whose children attend Bixby Public Schools, said school administrators should not continue working if low scores are continuing.

“The school boards are in charge of the superintendent,” Danforth said. “They hire and fire the superintendent. … If a superintendent is failing the kids, as Gist is doing, she should be fired, and she absolutely should be removed from her position.”

Ashley agreed but also broached the question of whether Gist should resign.

Ashley said she delivered a 200-signature petition supporting prayer in schools to Gist and that she wonders what would happen if she did the same thing with a petition asking for Gist’s resignation.

Danforth said Gist was not serving students.

The petition about prayer in schools came after Ashley invited people to pray with her at East Central High School’s graduation on May 18. Later, she reported that Gist and the school board president emailed her about having received complaints from community members, telling her that prayer is not allowed under the U.S. Constitution and rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ashley received support from Walters at a press conference he held in Tulsa on July 21, when he said he would bring up his concerns with what he considers violations by Tulsa Public Schools at the next State Board of Education meeting. He also said the topic of the district’s accreditation would be discussed.

However, at Walter's request, that board postponed discussion of Tulsa Public Schools' accreditation at its July 27 meeting, pushing it back until its August meeting.

Danforth claimed at Monday night's meeting that City Year encourages that all students be passed on to the next grade level to raise graduation rates, which allows nonproficient students to be socially promoted.

“They’re so proud of their graduation rate. I’m not. Are you?” Danforth asked. “This is an atrocity. These students should be reading. They should be doing math. That’s where the focus needs to be.”

As for City Year, it has partnered with Tulsa Public Schools for a decade to provide tutors and mentors for students at multiple sites throughout the district.

Having seen a June 15 Instagram post that highlighted LGBTQ characters in books in honor of Pride Month, Ashley said in a July 12 school board meeting that City Year was “politically charged.”

The Tulsa school board renewed the district's contract with City Year for another year on July 12 despite Ashley’s objection.

Danforth alerted the audience at Ashley's meeting Monday evening to several books available in Tulsa Public Schools, specifically East Central middle and high schools.

She said several books, from authors including Sarah J. Maas and Ellen Hopkins, include sexually explicit content that high school and middle school students cannot comprehend.

In speaking of one book that discusses sex and sexual assault, Danforth said high schoolers don’t have the ability to understand these topics.

“When you put something that is beyond their capability to emotionally comprehend and you’re submitting them to that when they maybe would never have done that before, you’re putting them in a place that is not OK,” Danforth said.

While taking questions, Ashley pointed out an agenda item on next week’s Tulsa school board meeting agenda, saying she takes pause with a partnership between TPS and the Aunt Flow Corp.

The agreement, which would not exceed $150,000, states that Aunt Flow would supply menstrual products to schools at no cost to students, faculty or staff. These products would be offered to all people.

Ashley said it was a waste to spend the money on supplying the products to schools because students and faculty can get those items from the nurse’s office or from a friend and that they’re not needed for all students but only female students.

An audience member asked about the students experiencing “period poverty,” which is when a person cannot afford menstrual hygiene products and therefore does not have access to them.

Ashley said “You know what? I grew up in poverty,” and she reiterated that people can find the products elsewhere.

Ashley, who told a conservative group last year that her goal is to disrupt the administration’s “agenda,” asked the audience to attend next week’s school board meeting to show support and to express disdain for the board’s actions. She said the board is currently failing students because of “rubber stampers,” or people who vote yes on everything.

“I'm trying to make sure that the bills are paid, because that's why we're there,” Ashley said. “There's underlying, hidden agendas in all of these bills, and I can't sign up to be a rubber stamper. You can just see them with ‘yes, yes, yes, yes’ and go home. I can't sleep that way.”

