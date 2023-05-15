A social studies lesson at a local charter school is having an impact on the Tulsa area beyond the classroom walls.

As part of their unit on immigration, each section of Ana Barros’ seventh grade geography classes at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences this spring met with representatives from different entities that work with Tulsa’s immigrant community to learn more about the help they provide to newcomers.

After meeting with Amairani Perez Chamu, manager of the Tulsa City-County Library’s Hispanic Resource Center at Martin Regional Library, one class decided to research, compile, design, edit and publish a 44-page guide in English and Spanish listing resources available to Tulsa’s immigrants, including descriptions of services offered and how to contact the providers.

“There aren’t as many resources that have been in a collection or some form of guide or booklet to support folks, so this was big just because we don’t really have large databases where people can go to,” Perez Chamu said. “Yes, there are some websites, but in printed form, this is the first one I’ve seen in a while.”

Available at bit.ly/immresguide and through the Hispanic Resource Center, the guide is divided into 10 categories such as health care, mental health services, rent assistance, education and immigration/legal services.

“I honestly thought they’d do maybe three to five categories,” Barros said. “I should have known, knowing them, that it would be so much more.”

Perez Chamu and Barros provided some logistical support for the students, such as printing and coordinating a field trip to the Martin Regional Library to get an idea of the existing resources available at the east Tulsa facility and the additional tools sometimes needed for access.

Beyond that though, the project was entirely student-led, including checking on whether the programs and services are still accessible and, if so, whether the programs’ facilitators can communicate with newcomers who don’t speak English.

“Just finding resources was hard,” seventh grader Moriah Moses said. “Then we had to make sure they were right ... and were actually helpful.”

For many of the students, compiling the document was an eye-opening experience.

“There are some things in here that I was completely oblivious to people not having access to,” seventh grade student Melody Darnaby said. “It feels like for me, since I’m young and — not going to lie, kind of spoiled — I have some pretty easy access to the things I need. A lot of these things like rent assistance, English classes, employment services are things that I personally don’t need, so I never really think about it.

“But it’s made me realize how little some people have.”

The Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Road, has hard copies available at its Hispanic Resource Center and, according to Perez Chamu, will be adding a digital copy to its website soon. The printed copies have already been helping patrons at the east Tulsa library, and, thanks to TSAS parent Stacy Lister, they have come in handy at another branch, as well.

Lister, manager of the Children’s Department at the Central Library, keeps a couple of copies of the guide on her desk. Her co-workers were able to reference it this spring to help a family of refugees from Ukraine find English-language classes.

“We had a team member trying to find language resources for this family,” she said. “They knew those resources are available but simply could not think of any, so they were able to grab one of the guides off of my desk and use it to help connect this family with the resources they needed.”

Video: Ukrainians in Tulsa speak out about the war