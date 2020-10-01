Miami Public Schools goes virtual after inmates escape county prison, district says

Miami Public Schools announced early Thursday students would move to distance learning after two inmates escaped from a nearby county jail.

Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said in a social media post that parents would be updated with developments. He said at this time, parents should not come to the school to pick up devices for distance learning.

"With the inmates still at large, we will move to distance learning today, October 1st to better ensure the safety of our staff, students, and families," Hogan said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said tips are coming in regarding the escape but could provide no further details as deputies search for the missing inmates.

