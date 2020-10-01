 Skip to main content
Miami Public Schools goes virtual after inmates escape county prison, district says

  • Updated
Hogan

Miami Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Hogan is pictured in 2016.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

Miami Public Schools announced early Thursday students would move to distance learning after two inmates escaped from a nearby county jail.

Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said in a social media post that parents would be updated with developments. He said at this time, parents should not come to the school to pick up devices for distance learning.

"With the inmates still at large, we will move to distance learning today, October 1st to better ensure the safety of our staff, students, and families," Hogan said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said tips are coming in regarding the escape but could provide no further details as deputies search for the missing inmates.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

