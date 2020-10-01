Miami Public Schools goes virtual after inmates escape county jail, district says

Miami Public Schools announced early Thursday that students would move to distance learning after two inmates escaped from a nearby county jail.
Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said in a social media post that parents would be updated with developments. He said at this time, parents should not come to the school to pick up devices for distance learning.
"With the inmates still at large, we will move to distance learning today, October 1st to better ensure the safety of our staff, students, and families," Hogan said.
According to an update from the Miami Police Department, inmate Jerry Nichols is still at large. The post states the other inmate, Justin Eby, was taken back into custody.
Eby had been arrested in March 2019 after reportedly shooting at an officer during a traffic stop. Nichols reportedly was arrested in May after leading law officers on a pursuit.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
