Memorial Middle School pivots to distance learning due to teacher shortage

Another Tulsa Public Schools campus will be in distance learning Wednesday.

In a letter to parents released Tuesday afternoon, Memorial Middle School Principal Rex Langley announced the suspension of most in-person classes Wednesday due to staffing issues.

Special needs students receiving Tier 3 or 4 level services will still have in-person instruction.

However, all other students will be expected to either participate in remote instruction or complete paper copies of assignments.

Grab-and-go meal service will be available in front of the campus at 7502 E. 57th St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon the school was on track to be short 11 faculty members on Wednesday, a district spokeswoman said. Two Memorial Middle School staff members had called in absent for Wednesday by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

On top of that, the school currently has nine vacant faculty positions, causing the remaining staff to cover additional classes during the day that would normally be taught by those educators.