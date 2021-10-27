 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Memorial Middle School pivots to distance learning due to teacher shortage
0 Comments

Memorial Middle School pivots to distance learning due to teacher shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Another Tulsa Public Schools campus will be in distance learning Wednesday.

In a letter to parents released Tuesday afternoon, Memorial Middle School Principal Rex Langley announced the suspension of most in-person classes Wednesday due to staffing issues.

Special needs students receiving Tier 3 or 4 level services will still have in-person instruction.

However, all other students will be expected to either participate in remote instruction or complete paper copies of assignments.

Grab-and-go meal service will be available in front of the campus at 7502 E. 57th St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As of Tuesday afternoon the school was on track to be short 11 faculty members on Wednesday, a district spokeswoman said. Two Memorial Middle School staff members had called in absent for Wednesday by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

On top of that, the school currently has nine vacant faculty positions, causing the remaining staff to cover additional classes during the day that would normally be taught by those educators.

Memorial Middle School is the fourth TPS campus to switch to distance learning this school year due to staffing issues. To date, Carnegie and Hawthorne elementary schools and Webster Middle and High School have each had to suspend in-person classes for at least one day this semester.

Aug. 9, 2021 video. TPS superintendent Deborah Gist addressed media about COVID-19 concerns during a Zoom call

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Education notebook
Education

Education notebook

During Tulsa Public Schools’ Oct. 18 board of education meeting, Superintendent Deborah Gist said the district is working with Catholic Charit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News