A desire to better serve the community has taken Diamond Marshall out of the classroom and into the board room.

The newest member of Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education, the 24-year-old community organizer was sworn into the office representing District 2 on March 20.

“I believe wholeheartedly in representation,” Marshall said. “I want to be the voice of the people. I don’t want people to think that just because I have an idea on something that that is the only way I’ll vote on that. I believe wholeheartedly in going to the community, and that’s exemplified in the work I do.”

Marshall’s route to the board room was circuitous. Before the 56-day window between the District 2 seat’s opening up and her taking office, she held a teaching position at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic; had a collegiate track career; and spent a childhood split among San Diego, Los Angeles and the Dallas area, attending six different middle schools and two high schools.

After a brief stint at the University of Alabama, Marshall transferred to McPherson College in central Kansas and joined the NAIA school’s track team. A sprinter, she was named McPherson’s 2019-20 Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year while also serving as president of the Student Government Association her senior year.

Marshall came to Tulsa after graduation through Teach For America, teaching history and reading at Collegiate Hall during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Although she loved working with students and wants to go back to the classroom eventually, Marshall said she felt she could better serve her students and their families by working to improve the community around them.

That eventually led her to accept a position as a community organizer with the Terence Crutcher Foundation, a role she said she did not originally anticipate seeking until after getting to know some of the foundation’s leaders.

“I had no knowledge of community organizing when I got to Tulsa,” she said. “I had a concept of it and saw documentaries where there would be people identified as ‘So and so, community organizer,’ which made me think it was a hobby and they weren’t getting paid for their work.”

A representative of the Terence Crutcher Foundation declined to be interviewed for this story.

With data from the National School Boards Association pegging the median age of school board members nationwide at 59, the generational difference has already appeared in some of Marshall’s votes, particularly regarding campus safety.

While questioning other board members’ decision to vote against an $8,000 supplemental appropriation to a security contract at her first full meeting as a board member on April 3, she cited her experience as both a student and a teacher who routinely had to deal with intruder-on-campus drills and the prospect of weapons on campus.

“I have a two-way perspective,” she said, noting that the other members had the same goal but a different viewpoint. “I’ve been in the classroom going through drills and sitting through threats and understanding … the fear of the possibility of having an active shooter. The daunting task of having to prepare your students for those things and being of the generation that had to go through those things is an overwhelming burden.

“For me, it’s: How do I make sure students who come after me and students … in the classroom still are safe?”

At least one of her colleagues has also taken note of the impact from having a Generation Z member on the board.

“In the short time that Ms. Marshall has served on the board, she has impressed upon me a willingness to listen to understand and a desire to elevate the conversation of the room through thoughtfulness and intentionality,” board President Stacey Woolley said.

<&rule>







Video: Union’s Rebecka Peterson named National Teacher of the Year