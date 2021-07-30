'Mecca of education in Tulsa': Bench honoring Black educators installed at OSU-Tulsa

On a hot morning alongside a young tree sure to someday give it shade, a bench for sitting and reflecting on those who have gone before was unveiled Thursday.
It’s one of 31 across the world and one of three on North Greenwood Avenue.
Dedicated to the dozens of Tulsa Public Schools educators produced by Booker T. Washington High School at its original location on what is now the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus, the bench sits in a little landscaped niche overlooking the small pond between OSU-Tulsa’s Main Hall and the Greenwood Cultural Center. Officials say they hope it is the first piece of a larger “reflection garden” where students and passersby can rest and think.
“We are standing in an area that is the Mecca of education in Tulsa,” said Julius Pegues, chairman of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation and a long-time advocate for Black Tulsa’s history, and especially the history of its schools.
Despite the heat and the effects of lingering illness, Pegues stood for some time describing the history of Booker T. Washington, its precursor Dunbar School, and Ellis Walker Woods, the esteemed principal who essentially guided segregated Tulsa’s Black schools for 35 years until his death in 1948.
“He told his students, ‘You are better than 90% of the people out there and just as good as the other 10%,’” Pegues said.
“Everything revolved around Booker T. Washington High School,” he said. “They knew Booker T. Washington all across the country.”
Dunbar School opened in 1908 on North Hartford Avenue and was followed in 1912 by a four-room high school building on Frankfort Place. A two-story brick building opened near the same spot in 1918.
That building was about the only structure in the heart of the Greenwood District to survive the 1921 Race Massacre, and it became the headquarters for Red Cross relief efforts.
The high school moved about two miles northeast in the 1950s.
The bench dedicated Thursday is literally a “bench by the road,” a phrase the late author Toni Morrison once used to describe her fifth novel, “Beloved.”
The Toni Morrison Society adopted the phrase as its motto, and since 2006 it has installed benches alongside streets and roads across the world.
Earlier this year, the society installed benches at Archer and Greenwood and at the Mabel Little House adjoining the Greenwood Cultural Center.
Carolyn Denard, founder and chairwoman of the Toni Morrison Foundation, explained that the Benches By the Road program is intended to commemorate African American history that would otherwise be forgotten.
The bench dedicated Thursday was first proposed by Langston University Director of Libraries Lynne Simpson, who also spoke Thursday along with OSU-Tulsa President Pamela Fry and JHF Center Director Reuben Gant.
Also present was a small contingent from the former WPX, which is in the process of merging with Oklahoma City’s Devon Energy.
Kelly Swan presented Gant and the John Hope Franklin Foundation a $200,000 “legacy grant” on behalf of WPX.