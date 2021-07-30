'Mecca of education in Tulsa': Bench honoring Black educators installed at OSU-Tulsa

On a hot morning alongside a young tree sure to someday give it shade, a bench for sitting and reflecting on those who have gone before was unveiled Thursday.

It’s one of 31 across the world and one of three on North Greenwood Avenue.

Dedicated to the dozens of Tulsa Public Schools educators produced by Booker T. Washington High School at its original location on what is now the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus, the bench sits in a little landscaped niche overlooking the small pond between OSU-Tulsa’s Main Hall and the Greenwood Cultural Center. Officials say they hope it is the first piece of a larger “reflection garden” where students and passersby can rest and think.

“We are standing in an area that is the Mecca of education in Tulsa,” said Julius Pegues, chairman of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation and a long-time advocate for Black Tulsa’s history, and especially the history of its schools.

Despite the heat and the effects of lingering illness, Pegues stood for some time describing the history of Booker T. Washington, its precursor Dunbar School, and Ellis Walker Woods, the esteemed principal who essentially guided segregated Tulsa’s Black schools for 35 years until his death in 1948.