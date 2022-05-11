McLain students get a kick out of their art project: 'The sneaker that started it all'

Adam Carnes’ art classroom at McLain High School has become a shoe rack of sorts.

It started with students wanting to paint their shoes as part of an assignment.

However, over the course of the school year and with financial help from the Assistance League of Tulsa’s Betty Bradstreet Fund, that artistic interest in shoes evolved to include 71 students building and painting a larger-than-life replica of a Nike Air Jordan 1.

“I was trying to find a cool project that would get the students excited,” Carnes said. “They love Jordans. There are so many Jordans on campus, ... and this is the sneaker that started it all.”

Dubbed “McLain OG,” the shoe sculpture is built out of papier-mache, cardboard, canvas for the laces and roughly 900 15-inch hot glue sticks. It stands more than 6 feet tall and requires multiple people to move it.

Over the course of 61 school days, the students built the shoe from the sole up. They started small before scaling up and covering the frame with a mixture of flour, salt and water.

The shoe will be on display at Philbrook’s Sneaker Soiree on June 4. In order to get the shoe out the door and make that appearance happen, the sculpture’s interior frame was built to allow for a clean split down the middle.

Sophomore Christian Sanders is among the students who helped make the shoe. Over the course of the project, he did a little bit of everything, including making the cardboard prototypes, mixing the papier-mache and shaving down pieces of cardboard for the final frame. He said it took a little time for him to fully appreciate how the sculpture would turn out, but once it was finished, he was very proud of the final product.

“At first, when I looked at it when we were starting from scratch, I kept thinking ‘What is this thing going to become? What are we using all these big cardboard boxes for?’ But once I got to see it once it was done, I keep wanting to go back and look at it,” he said. “I hope others want to come look at it, too, because it brings me a lot of excitement.”

After the Sneaker Soiree, the shoe will go back to McLain. Along with the prototypes, it will go on display and be available for viewing by appointment only. Because the project was made possible only with outside assistance, Carnes said visitors will be encouraged to make a monetary donation to help cover the costs of supplies for future McLain students.

