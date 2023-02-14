McLain senior Jasmine Aburto got something a little bigger than flowers, chocolates or a stuffed animal on Valentine’s Day.

Try a full scholarship to her dream school.

Set to graduate in May as valedictorian of her class, Aburto was surprised with the news by University of Tulsa President Brad Carson and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist that not only has she been admitted to TU, but her tuition, room, board and books will be completely funded.

Joined by cheerleaders and a dozen members of the TU pep band, Carson and Gist made the announcement at an assembly Tuesday morning in the school auditorium, drawing huge cheers from McLain’s juniors and seniors and a look of sheer shock and surprise from Aburto.

“We wanted to make it special,” Carson said, noting a desire for the university to have a close partnership with Tulsa Public Schools. “We have athletic signings all the time, and people know what those are like. We think academics are as important if not more so, and we want to recognize our distinguished students and make it a big deal for them. We want to show the success that Jasmine has had and inspire other students to be like her.”

For Aburto, having her classmates there for the announcement made it extra special.

“It was very emotional for me,” she said. “They’re the people I’m with every day. They see how much I work. They see how much I struggle. They see all that, and they help me through that stuff. Not just academically but socially, too.”

Aburto said she was specifically drawn to TU in part because of its size and its cybersecurity program. Citing technology’s growing role in people’s day-to-day lives, she plans to pursue a degree in cybersecurity when she arrives on the campus this fall as a first-generation college student.

“I did it,” she said, fighting back tears. “I did something that made my family proud.”