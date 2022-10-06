McLain High School students, staff return to class following fatal shooting

Standing two and three rows deep, about 100 people lined the sidewalk outside the front entrance to McLain High School Thursday morning to welcome students back to campus after the Friday night death of a student at homecoming.

McLain alumni, community members and staff from other campuses across Tulsa Public Schools greeted students with cheers, fist bumps, upbeat music and signs of encouragement for the first day of school since shots were fired at Friday night’s homecoming game.

McLain student Terron Yarbrough, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene and three other people were injured, including two TPS students, prompting the district to suspend classes for three days.

“We have got to love on these kids some more,” 100 Black Men of Tulsa’s Larry Harris said, leading the group in prayer before students’ arrival. “It’s not a hard thing to do, but we need to do it.”

Grief counselors will remain available at the school for students.

Along with additional TPS police officers on and around campus, some new security protocols are in place at McLain starting Thursday, including a ban on head coverings and mandatory searches of bags and purses.

Additionally, all students are now required to wear their school ID while on campus and will be scanned with a handheld wand to check for metal objects before entering the building.

All visitors, including parents and volunteers, will only be allowed into the school, 4929 N. Peoria Ave., through its main entrance along Peoria and will have to sign in at the office and show some form of identification.

In a letter to the school’s families posted to the McLain website outlining some of the changes made in light of Friday night’s incident, Principal Renee Rabovsky said that while she appreciated the offers of support from the community, no volunteers would be allowed in the school building Thursday or Friday.

“We love our community,” she wrote, noting that volunteer opportunities would be available in the future, starting with a brief training program. “We love our students. We will grieve and heal together.”

Meanwhile, outside of the school Thursday morning, leadership from McLain’s Parent-Teacher Student Association urged the crowd to not make that show of support a one-time event, noting that something similar could happen at any other campus on any given day.

“This is something that could happen in any of our communities,” Arthur Candler said. “It’s happening in all of our high schools. Our nine high schools and their feeder patterns are just the same as ours.”

