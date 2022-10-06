McLain High School students, staff return to class following fatal shooting

Supporters, alumni and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School on Thursday in Tulsa. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Supporters, alumni and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School on Thursday in Tulsa. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Tiffany Crutcher (left), supporters, alumni and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School on Thursday. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin talks with people at McLain High School on Thursday. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Supporters, alumni and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Supporters, alumnae and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Supporters, alumnae and community members pray outside of McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 community members, alumnae and supporters cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Supporters, alumnae and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Supporters, alumnae and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Larry Harris, with 100 Black Men of Tulsa, leads a prayer in front of McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons
Sharon Mitchell(left), who volunteers at McLain High School, prays in front of the school Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
McLain High School alumna Sheryl Fields and school volunteer Arthur Candler hug at the school Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Supporters, alumnae and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Supporters, alumnae and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
McLain High School volunteer Arthur Candler speaks with Tulsa Police chief Wendell Franklin at the school Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
Tulsa Police chief Wendell Franklin talks with people at McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Standing two and three rows deep, about 100 people lined the sidewalk outside the front entrance to McLain High School Thursday morning to welcome students back to campus after the Friday night death of a student at homecoming.
McLain alumni, community members and staff from other campuses across Tulsa Public Schools greeted students with cheers, fist bumps, upbeat music and signs of encouragement for the first day of school since shots were fired at Friday night’s homecoming game.
Grief counselors will remain available at the school for students.
Along with additional TPS police officers on and around campus, some new security protocols are in place at McLain starting Thursday, including a ban on head coverings and mandatory searches of bags and purses.
Additionally, all students are now required to wear their school ID while on campus and will be scanned with a handheld wand to check for metal objects before entering the building.
All visitors, including parents and volunteers, will only be allowed into the school, 4929 N. Peoria Ave., through its main entrance along Peoria and will have to sign in at the office and show some form of identification.
In a letter to the school’s families posted to the McLain website outlining some of the changes made in light of Friday night’s incident, Principal Renee Rabovsky said that while she appreciated the offers of support from the community, no volunteers would be allowed in the school building Thursday or Friday.
“We love our community,” she wrote, noting that volunteer opportunities would be available in the future, starting with a brief training program. “We love our students. We will grieve and heal together.”
Meanwhile, outside of the school Thursday morning, leadership from McLain’s Parent-Teacher Student Association urged the crowd to not make that show of support a one-time event, noting that something similar could happen at any other campus on any given day.
“This is something that could happen in any of our communities,” Arthur Candler said. “It’s happening in all of our high schools. Our nine high schools and their feeder patterns are just the same as ours.”
Tulsa Public Schools' board of education canceled Monday night's regularly scheduled meeting. A spokeswoman for the district confirmed Monday afternoon that the cancelation was due to Friday night's shooting.
Classes are scheduled to resume Thursday at McLain High School after multiple shots were fired at the school's homecoming football game Friday night, leaving one student dead and three other people wounded. #oklaed
The number of Oklahoma public school students taking an Indigenous language has increased by almost 1,000 pupils over the last two school years, according to data compiled by the Oklahoma Advisory Council on Indian Education. #oklaed
Supporters, alumni and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School on Thursday in Tulsa. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Supporters, alumni and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School on Thursday in Tulsa. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Tiffany Crutcher (left), supporters, alumni and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School on Thursday. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin talks with people at McLain High School on Thursday. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Supporters, alumni and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Supporters, alumnae and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Supporters, alumnae and community members pray outside of McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 community members, alumnae and supporters cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Supporters, alumnae and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Supporters, alumnae and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Larry Harris, with 100 Black Men of Tulsa, leads a prayer in front of McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Sharon Mitchell(left), who volunteers at McLain High School, prays in front of the school Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
McLain High School alumna Sheryl Fields and school volunteer Arthur Candler hug at the school Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Supporters, alumnae and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Supporters, alumnae and community members line the sidewalk to welcome students as they make their way into McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
McLain High School volunteer Arthur Candler speaks with Tulsa Police chief Wendell Franklin at the school Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.
Tulsa Police chief Wendell Franklin talks with people at McLain High School Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 Tulsa, Ok. About 100 people cheered and applauded students as they made their way into the school for the first day of classes since a shooting at Friday night's football game.