McLain High School cancels classes for Monday

Classes for Monday at McLain High School have been canceled. Renee Rabovsky, the principal for the school, made the announcement on the school's website.

The cancellation is in response to a shooting Friday night that left one teenager dead and another injured during a football game.

"This is a tragic moment for our community; for our students, team members, and families; for the families of the three young men involved in the incident, and for the larger Tulsa Public Schools family." Rabovsky said in the statement. "I am working with the team at the district office to make sure we have crisis support available for our school community when classes resume."

Rabovsky stated that while classes are canceled, the school will be providing on-site grief counseling to any students who need it. Walk-in counseling for students will be available Monday from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

McLain will also be providing meals for students and will give them access to breakfast and lunch as Grab-and-Go, or in the cafeteria for students who come in for on-site support. Buses will also be running their regular school-day schedule and routes for students who need transportation to the school for counseling or meals.

"McLain families, I want you to know that the team at McLain cares for your children as if they were our own. We love your children, and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe while they are in our care." Rabovsky said.