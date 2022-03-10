 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLain Dare to Dream event explores opportunities for life after high school

McLain High School (copy) stock

McLain High School is at 4929 N. Peoria Ave.

 Tulsa World file

McLain High School’s Fifth Annual Dare to Dream event is introducing almost 600 students to some of their options for life after high school.

Originally scheduled to be held in November, the college and career exploration event kicked off Wednesday with representatives from area colleges, trade schools and job placement organizations on hand to meet with McLain students.

“We know that if we don’t facilitate events like this for our students, they may not have the opportunity,” ninth- and 10th-grade counselor Sylvia Chandler said, noting that the school has had some college visits this year.

“Our students are being exposed through those avenues, but it is not like having everyone in one place to compare and contrast: ‘Is this school for me? Is this job for me? Is this program for me?’ and be able to ask someone right there those questions.”

After going online in 2020-21 due to COVID-19, the event is being stretched out over two days to facilitate social distancing, with a second session scheduled for Friday.

Additionally, smaller groups of students are going through the event in the McLain Athletic Center concourse rather than sending the entire student body through simultaneously.

With students required to show documentation that they met with recruiters and business representatives, the two-day affair will help keep them on track to graduate. Starting with the class of 2023, students are required to explore college and career options as part of their Individual Career Academic Plan in order earn a high school diploma.

McLain junior Malachi Jackson was among the students checking out the tables from universities across the region Wednesday. He said he wants to study physical therapy and came away from the session with a better understanding of how the application process works.

“I now know what I need to work on to apply for college,” he said.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

Education notebook: Free meals, voter registration deadline

Education notebook: Free meals, voter registration deadline

With Spring Break scheduled for March 14-18, Tulsa Public Schools will serve one week’s worth of snacks and suppers on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the former Grimes Elementary School, located at 3213 E. 56th St. Any child aged 18 and younger may receive food.

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night by the Tulsa County Election Board, no candidates received a majority of the votes cast in the primary elections for Tulsa Public Schools' District 7 or Union Public Schools' Zone 2. Meanwhile, two new school board members were elected outright in Broken Arrow and Catoosa. 

