McKinley teacher is named Tulsa Public Schools' Teacher of the Year

The fourth graders at McKinley Elementary School now have some bragging rights.

Their teacher, Donna Ross, was named Tulsa Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year on Thursday evening.

“I told my students that it wasn’t my award,” she said. “It was our award, and we did this.”

Known as “Ross the Boss” to her students, she said this COVID-pandemic year has been particularly challenging and prompted additional creativity to form relationships not only with her students but with their parents and her colleagues, as well.

Before joining the faculty at McKinley, Ross taught at Alcott, Greeley and Hawthorne elementary schools, as well as at Madison Middle School. She has been with the Tulsa district since 1995.

“To be Teacher of the Year means a lot to me, especially during a difficult time like this,” she said. “During these trying times and being able to be named Teacher of the Year meant a lot to me. It means I was doing my job.”