McKinley teacher is named Tulsa Public Schools' Teacher of the Year

The fourth graders at McKinley Elementary School now have some bragging rights.
Their teacher, Donna Ross, was named Tulsa Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year on Thursday evening.
“I told my students that it wasn’t my award,” she said. “It was our award, and we did this.”
Known as “Ross the Boss” to her students, she said this COVID-pandemic year has been particularly challenging and prompted additional creativity to form relationships not only with her students but with their parents and her colleagues, as well.
Before joining the faculty at McKinley, Ross taught at Alcott, Greeley and Hawthorne elementary schools, as well as at Madison Middle School. She has been with the Tulsa district since 1995.
“To be Teacher of the Year means a lot to me, especially during a difficult time like this,” she said. “During these trying times and being able to be named Teacher of the Year meant a lot to me. It means I was doing my job.”
After a community-wide nomination process in the fall, schools throughout the district named site-level Teachers of the Year in December. Each site-level winner created a portfolio of work to be reviewed by a committee that included Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright and 2020 Teacher of the Year Laura Grisham, as well as school and district leaders.
The five finalists were selected following a portfolio review and a Zoom interview with the committee.
Other finalists included Dennis Burns, a broadcasting and digital media instructor at Webster High School; Craig Hoxie, a health science and physical science teacher at Booker T. Washington High School; Jacqui Walker, a seventh grade math and science teacher at Thoreau Demonstration Academy; and Joey Williams, a middle school math and physical education teacher at Tulsa Virtual Academy.
In addition to recognizing the district’s Teacher of the Year, the district also recognized Heather Mackey as TPS’ Support Employee of the Year.
A paraprofessional with the deaf education program at Patrick Henry Elementary School, Mackey has been with the district for eight years.
Other finalists included Rita Botello, the cafeteria manager at Marshall Elementary School; Sandra Johnson, the principal’s secretary at Walt Whitman Elementary School; Vertula Rentie, the principal’s secretary at Monroe Demonstration Academy; and Kristi Peterman, a paraprofessional with Positive Changes, a behavioral health treatment program.
