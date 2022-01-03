Mask policy adjusted for Tulsa Public Schools

Citing rising case numbers, Tulsa Public Schools is adjusting its COVID-19 protocols.

In an email to parents Monday afternoon, district officials announced that masks will still be expected at its elementary schools when classes resume on Tuesday.

However, they will now be simply recommended for everyone at the district’s middle, junior high and co-located middle and high school campuses, regardless of vaccination status. Masks were already recommended but not required in district offices and standalone high schools.

In accordance with federal regulations regarding public transportation, the district is still requiring masks on school buses.

In November, district officials said they had hoped to ease masking requirements at all campuses to start the second semester but acknowledged that that was contingent upon declining case numbers. Data from the Tulsa Health Department show that the county’s seven-day rolling average number of active COVID-19 cases at that time was 131.