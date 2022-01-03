 Skip to main content
Mask policy adjusted for Tulsa Public Schools
Mask policy adjusted for Tulsa Public Schools

Citing rising case numbers, Tulsa Public Schools is adjusting its COVID-19 protocols.

In an email to parents Monday afternoon, district officials announced that masks will still be expected at its elementary schools when classes resume on Tuesday.

However, they will now be simply recommended for everyone at the district’s middle, junior high and co-located middle and high school campuses, regardless of vaccination status. Masks were already recommended but not required in district offices and standalone high schools.

In accordance with federal regulations regarding public transportation, the district is still requiring masks on school buses.

In November, district officials said they had hoped to ease masking requirements at all campuses to start the second semester but acknowledged that that was contingent upon declining case numbers. Data from the Tulsa Health Department show that the county’s seven-day rolling average number of active COVID-19 cases at that time was 131.

By comparison, as of the most recent update from the Tulsa Health Department, the county’s seven-day rolling average number of active COVID-19 cases is 241.3, and all but three ZIP codes in the county have either a high or severe active-case rate.

In addition to adjustments to its masking policy, TPS is adjusting its isolation and quarantine protocols to reflect a recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Students and staff who test positive are now expected to self-isolate for five days rather than 10. Quarantining will not be required in the event of an exposure.

The Union and Claremore school boards voted in December to extend their districts’ mask requirements into the second semester. Both districts start the second semester on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, masking requirements have been lifted for students and staff at Glenpool, Jenks and Tahlequah. Glenpool and Tahlequah are scheduled to start back on Tuesday, while Jenks resumed classes on Monday.

Featured video: CDC backs schools' COVID 'test-to-stay' policies

U.S. health officials are endorsing "test-to-stay" policies that allow close contacts of students infected with the coronavirus to remain in classrooms if they test negative. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to more firmly embrace the approach, already used by many school districts, after research of such policies in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas found COVID-19 infections did not increase when using the approach. At the White House COVID briefing, Walensky called 'Test to Stay' a "promising and now proven strategy." She said the CDC studies released today of experiments in Lake County, Il. and Los Angeles County "demonstrate that Test to Stay works to keep unvaccinated children in school safely." For the strategy to work, children must wear their masks correctly, close contacts of a positive case were monitored and stayed home if they got sick, and those who did not get sick were regularly tested.

