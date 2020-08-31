Many more schools announce closures as COVID-19 cases tick upward among students, employees

Then on Monday afternoon, the district announced that an employee at Tahlequah’s Greenwood Elementary School had tested positive and through contact tracing, it was determined a second staffer who had come into close contact with the first would also enter quarantine immediately.

Neither was reportedly in a traditional classroom setting, so they were not in close contact with students.

Union Public Schools in Tulsa announced it would be providing daily case counts of reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff. As of Friday, Union schools had three staff members and 10 students in isolation because of positive COVID tests ans 34 staff and 54 students quarantining because of known close contact with positive cases.

Since in-person classes began Aug. 24, Union has notified students and parents of exposures at several of its school sites.

The most recent was over the weekend concerning Darnaby Elementary School, 7625 E. 87th St. Because a student tested positive, a teacher and all other students in the class have entered quarantine and switched to distance learning.

“This is a great reminder to parents, teachers, staff and students that we need to continue to be vigilant in monitoring for COVID-like symptoms,” said Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler. “Students need to be kept home if they have a fever or other symptoms, or if anyone in their household has had a possible exposure to COVID-19 or is being tested. That’s the only way we can keep students safe and continue with in-person learning. Everyone needs to continue to mask up, follow physical distancing guidelines, and wash hands frequently.”

Andrea Eger 918-581-8470 andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @AndreaEger