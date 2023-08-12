Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

At a time when many of the city’s largest businesses, foundations and other stakeholders are not commenting publicly on the drama unfolding with Tulsa Public Schools, Michael Dupont is a rare exception.

“I find this whole situation very shocking and unfortunate,” said Dupont, director of Tulsa grantmaking at the Schusterman Family Philanthropies. “Any educator would tell you that you cannot expect progress or improvement in a chaotic environment.”

TPS students head back to school Thursday for the fall semester. A week later, on Aug. 24, State Superintendent Ryan Walters will make his recommendation to the State Board of Education regarding the district’s accreditation.

The state accreditation office has recommended that TPS as a whole be accredited with two deficiencies for the 2023-24 school year.

Walters has made clear that he is considering other options, including nonaccreditation or a takeover of the district by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Dupont, speaking as a parent of TPS students and as a representative of Schusterman Family Philanthropies, said those aren’t solutions to the challenges the school district is facing.

“Thirty-four thousand students and their families plus 5,500 TPS employees rely on the district,” Dupont said. “So the consequences of either of those decisions, we feel, would be disastrous for student learning, for parents and caregivers who need to know where their kids will be going to school, for businesses that employ people who have kids at TPS schools, for our efforts to attract and retain businesses, and home values.

“There are so many reasons either decision would be damaging for the whole city.”

Schusterman Family Philanthropies has for years been providing grant funding to organizations to support education and youth programming.

“Our main reason is because we want every TPS student to receive the resources and support they need to be successful,” Dupont said. “It’s pretty simple”

Dupont said Schusterman Family Philanthropies is 100% behind the district.

“These decisions are being considered in a way that ignores local control by bypassing our locally elected school board and without any engagement with the people who would be affected,” he said. “Any decision like this should account for local community perspectives through town halls, community listening sessions, school visits, and conversations with students, families and community leaders.

“The bottom line here is that districts across the state are preparing to start the school year. Rather than distractions, let’s try to be helpful and offer support.”

Schusterman Family Philanthropies was one of several large local employers, higher education institutions and foundations the Tulsa World contacted to ask about the situation at TPS and the possible implications a loss of accreditation or a state takeover of the district could have on the community.

The George Kaiser Family Foundation, Williams, QuikTrip, the University of Tulsa and Tulsa Community College declined to comment for this story. Magellan Midstream Partners referred questions to the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

The World asked similar questions of the chamber, which said it was uniquely positioned to act as a convener and collaborator but provided few details.

“In these capacities, the Chamber is working to facilitate dialogue with — and among — all concerned parties, including state and local school officials. Through these dialogues, we will continue to do all we can to support our educators and our education systems,” Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Chamber, said in an email.

Some smaller businesses, including Magic City Books, have taken up the cause. The independent bookstore has used its Instagram page to poke fun at Walters and to sell T-shirts with the Mark Twain quote: “Out of public schools grows the greatness of a nation.”

Jeff Martin, president and co-founder of Magic City Books and the Tulsa Literary Coalition, said the bookstore teamed with Mythic Press to create the T-shirts. All proceeds go to the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

“We have sold 500-plus of those, and that kind of just keeps ramping up,” Martin said. “So we are going to keep doing whatever we can, whether it is speaking up on social media, anything we can do action-based like this T-shirt fundraiser to just kind of keep the issue at the center of what we are doing.”

Tulsa School Board President Stacey Woolley said she has received significant support from parents and families with students in the district or who have had students in the district.

Support has also come from local state representatives, several city councilors and the faith community, Woolley said.

“I feel most supported by what I would say is a true grassroots movement of parents (who are) directly affected, the consumers, the customers of the Tulsa Public Schools system,” Woolley said. “That makes me feel great because those are the people most directly connected to our schools.”

Calling it a mixed response, Woolley said she thinks TPS students would feel better if businesses, the chamber, the full City Council, the mayor and anyone else who represents Tulsa Public Schools would speak up in support of the district.

“I feel like public schools are so critical to every city and town in Oklahoma and the country, and until every single person who has a voice uses that voice, then we are not hearing from enough people,” Woolley said.

Gathering those voices and amplifying them are among the objectives of ProtectTPS, a grassroots effort to educate Tulsans about what’s at stake on Aug. 24.

The group, which includes TPS parent Ashley Daly, has posted an online petition demanding that Walters and the State Board of Education end their attempted takeover of the district and join Tulsa in working to improve the district “rather than consistently attacking and distracting us and our district leaders from critical work at hand.”

Daly said that as of Friday that nearly 3,500 people had signed the petition.

“We just want to show elected leaders … how many people really are concerned and care and don’t want our local control taken away from us,” Daly said.

