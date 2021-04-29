Mandatory vaccinations not likely for returning students, OSU's incoming president says

Students returning to Oklahoma State University for in-person classes this fall most likely won’t be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the university’s incoming president said.

“I really commend Oklahoma State for their efforts to get everyone vaccinated, for encouraging students to get vaccinated. But at this time, I don't think it's likely we will have mandatory vaccinations,” Dr. Kayse Shrum told the Tulsa World Thursday.

But that’s subject to change, she added, if the situation warrants.

“Just because we say something today does not mean we won't have new information tomorrow and so we may change our viewpoint,” Shrum said. “The one thing that I’ve learned during the pandemic is that information is always evolving and changing.”

Looking ahead, “we want to go into fall optimistic," she said. "We've seen our numbers of COVID cases coming down and they’re manageable. Vaccines are widely available.”

“We want to be back in person and I know we all want to get back to normal,” she said.

But at the same time “we will be cautious and continue to monitor what’s going on,” Shrum added.