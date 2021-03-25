Majority of state ed board votes to settle years-old charter schools lawsuit seeking millions more dollars

The Oklahoma State Board of Education split 4-3 Thursday in voting to settle a years-old lawsuit seeking tens of millions more in the share of state taxpayer dollars that all charter schools receive.

The move came against the strong objections of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and apparently the legal advice of the board’s own attorney.

In her public comments during the remote meeting, Hofmeister made a point of revealing that the settlement offer had been received only one day earlier.

“Based on legal advice, this violates Oklahoma statute, Oklahoma Constitution and the oath that I swore to uphold when I took office — and I do not support this nor do I think the board should vote to approve this settlement which came in yesterday,” she said ahead of the vote.

All other state board members are appointees of Gov. Kevin Stitt. Trent Smith, the newest member, whom Stitt put in place after abruptly giving the boot to former board member Kurt Bollenbach in December, made the motion to settle the suit.