Macy's Parade features Union's Renegade Regiment marching band

Shaun Riggins is excited to take a 2½-mile walk Thursday morning with his friends.
A senior mellophone player at Union High School, Riggins and other members of the Renegade Regiment are among 10 marching bands scheduled to perform Thursday morning as part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“It’s amazing,” Riggins said. “I’ve never been to New York. I can’t tell which one I’m more excited for, New York or the parade. All of it is going to be a blast.”
The parade required additional work not only for the band staff and parent volunteers to get the music and coordinate travel logistics, but also for Riggins and other students in the Renegade Regiment.
The band’s competition season ended in early November, leaving just a few weeks for the students to learn additional music and visuals for the parade on top of their regular schoolwork.
“As soon as the competition season was over, we went straight into Macy’s rehearsals,” Riggins said. “It was a quick turnaround. There was no break in between.”
With almost 200 students participating, the band loaded up five charter buses early Sunday morning to make the 27-hour trek northeast.
In addition to the performance Thursday morning, the group will carve out time for sightseeing, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for all 400 people in the traveling party and a Broadway show before heading back to Tulsa on Saturday.
Its first appearance in the event since 2013, the Renegade Regiment was originally slated to march in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. However, when COVID-19 concerns forced the parade to downsize, the band had to delay participation by a year.
With the trip postponed a year, about a dozen 2021 Union graduates who helped with previous fundraising efforts will be marching with this year’s edition of the Renegade Regiment. However, most of those former students are no longer living in the Tulsa area, which has meant they have had to prepare on their own in advance of the parade.
“We still wanted them to be involved if they could be,” said Director of Bands and Associate Director of Fine Arts Charles Pisarra. “Those students have been learning from afar, so we’ve been sending video clips and music and computerized animation of the drill formations.
“Some won’t do it until rehearsal on Tuesday two days before, so it’s a little stressful, but they’re great kids. It is what it is. For me, it’s important that they get the opportunity to experience this.”
Now attending Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois, baritone player Kalli Christopher is among the dozen Union band alumni suiting up for Thursday’s parade. She is playing trombone in jazz band this semester rather than marching but welcomed the opportunity.
“It’s really cool,” she said. “I honestly didn’t expect to get to come back due to COVID-19 once they had us shut down, so I had just given up on it. It is really nice to go off to college, experience a new segment of life and get to come back and have this experience that I was looking forward to for two years.”
Featured video: