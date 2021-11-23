Macy's Parade features Union's Renegade Regiment marching band

Its first appearance in the event since 2013, the Renegade Regiment was originally slated to march in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. However, when COVID-19 concerns forced the parade to downsize, the band had to delay participation by a year.

With the trip postponed a year, about a dozen 2021 Union graduates who helped with previous fundraising efforts will be marching with this year’s edition of the Renegade Regiment. However, most of those former students are no longer living in the Tulsa area, which has meant they have had to prepare on their own in advance of the parade.

“We still wanted them to be involved if they could be,” said Director of Bands and Associate Director of Fine Arts Charles Pisarra. “Those students have been learning from afar, so we’ve been sending video clips and music and computerized animation of the drill formations.

“Some won’t do it until rehearsal on Tuesday two days before, so it’s a little stressful, but they’re great kids. It is what it is. For me, it’s important that they get the opportunity to experience this.”