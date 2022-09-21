Longtime Union High theater teacher gives up teaching certificate amid state inquiry

A former Union High School theater teacher has voluntarily surrendered his teaching certificate after state officials received troubling allegations from nearly two dozen current and former students.

Troy Powell submitted the notice to the state on Monday, waiving his right to a due process hearing. He is no longer authorized to teach at any public school in the state.

On Friday, attorneys at the Oklahoma State Department of Education had filed an application for the state Board of Education to consider revoking Powell’s certificate to teach pre-kindergarten through 12th grade speech and drama for cause. The application, obtained by the Tulsa World through a public records request, alleged Powell violated a host of the state’s professional standards for teachers set in statute and rules.

According to the state, Powell, who ran Union’s high-profile theater program for more than 20 years, stopped teaching in late March shortly after two students went to the district’s superintendent and two assistant superintendents with allegations, and Powell resigned, effective June 30.

The state said those students came forward because the two of them, as well as a parent and a third student, had already gone to Powell’s immediate supervisor a year earlier with allegations of unwanted hugging, hand-holding and back rubs but the conduct continued.

Additionally, the state said it received allegations from more than 20 alumni of Union High School, from graduating classes spanning more than a decade.

“Among other concerns, (those included) reports of Powell using inappropriate or derogatory language based on how he perceived students’ race, gender, body type, and other personal characteristics," states the application for revocation of Powell's teaching certificate.

Attorneys at SDE who conducted an inquiry into the matter wrote that they could obtain no other details about what transpired with Powell’s employment status during the spring semester.

“Despite numerous requests by the Department beginning in February 2022 for any relevant documentation held or maintained by the (Union school) District, as of the filing of this application, the District has not provided any documentation or acknowledgment relating to concerns that were allegedly reported to District staff by Powell’s students or by other adults," they wrote.

Asked for comment, Chris Payne, a spokesman for Union Public Schools, said: “At the advice of our attorneys, we did not release employee files, but we offered to have our attorneys meet with the state and the state did not respond to that offer. To say we didn’t cooperate is not true.”

Asked about the practical implications of the revocation application and subsequent surrendering of the teacher's license, SDE Assistant General Counsel Lori Murphy told the Tulsa World: “Once adverse action occurs on an educator's certificate, the information is provided to school districts in the state and the Oklahoma State Department of Education will provide the information in a national database so that other states will have the information should the individual seek certification in another state.

"The current standing of an educator is also publicly available through the educator search tool on the (state education department’s) website."

Furthermore, a teacher who has their certificate revoked or surrenders it with a revocation action pending is eligible to re-apply for certification after five years, Murphy said, noting “but then it would be within the discretion of the state Board of Education whether to grant it at that time.”

Powell has not responded to the World's request for comment.