Longtime Tulsa school board member Ruth Ann Fate celebrated with caravan of former colleagues

Ruth Ann Fate sat in a lawn chair on her driveway Tuesday afternoon and waved to a caravan of former colleagues celebrating the 24 years she spent serving Tulsa Public Schools.
Fate, who was the Tulsa school board's longest-serving member until her narrow defeat during a run-off election in June, was overjoyed to see the parade of vehicles stopping in front of her house near Memorial Middle School.
"This is such a delight," she said.
Normally when someone leaves the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education, the district hosts an in-person reception. That couldn't happen this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
So her former colleagues and friends decided a parade celebration was the next best thing. Superintendent Deborah Gist led the procession of cars with a series of honks and dropped off some sentimental cards and other documents.
About a dozen other employees, board members and district associates followed behind the superintendent, letting off their own honks and cheers.
Among them was Shawna Keller, who has been on the board since 2014. She considers Fate to be like a second grandma to her and said the board lost an incredible source of institutional knowledge with her departure.
Keller said the board continues to face challenges and obstacles that were previously unknown because they were taken care of by Fate for so long.
For example, board members recently learned that one of them must sit on the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and make frequents trips to Oklahoma City and the Panhandle for meetings.
"That was (Fate) for so many years," Keller said with a laugh. "We can't even figure out how to nominate and appoint someone else to take her place because that's been her job and she's done that with grace. There's a lot that we're struggling to take on now."
Keller said seeing Fate being celebrated by her peers is "absolutely fantastic" and that she couldn't think of anyone more deserving of being recognized.
"TPS is just not the same without Ruth Ann Fate in it," she said.
Cindy Hutchings, who retired from her role as board clerk in January after serving the district for over 30 years, also took part in the parade of vehicles.
Although Hutchings was glad to have an opportunity to congratulate her longtime friend, she said it's disappointing that the current situation didn't allow for a more hands-on farewell.
"To me, it's sad that it's in this form," she said. "She deserves hugs and snuggles, and I would have loved this to have been in an environment where we could have visited for a while, but this is still a great way to show we can still celebrate her despite the pandemic."
A few hours after the parade, the Tulsa school board approved a resolution to recognize and commend Fate's extensive time on the board as "being in the highest tradition of public service and dedication to the ideals of public education."
