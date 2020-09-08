Longtime Tulsa school board member Ruth Ann Fate celebrated with caravan of former colleagues

For example, board members recently learned that one of them must sit on the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and make frequents trips to Oklahoma City and the Panhandle for meetings.

"That was (Fate) for so many years," Keller said with a laugh. "We can't even figure out how to nominate and appoint someone else to take her place because that's been her job and she's done that with grace. There's a lot that we're struggling to take on now."

Keller said seeing Fate being celebrated by her peers is "absolutely fantastic" and that she couldn't think of anyone more deserving of being recognized.

"TPS is just not the same without Ruth Ann Fate in it," she said.

Cindy Hutchings, who retired from her role as board clerk in January after serving the district for over 30 years, also took part in the parade of vehicles.

Although Hutchings was glad to have an opportunity to congratulate her longtime friend, she said it's disappointing that the current situation didn't allow for a more hands-on farewell.