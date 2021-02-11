Local teachers, school leaders react to Oklahoma's new school employee vaccine push

Sommer Lyons is cautiously optimistic about her chances of getting access to the COVID vaccine soon.

A pre-kindergarten teacher at Tulsa's McKinley Elementary School, Lyons said that while she appreciates the acknowledgement that teachers need to be vaccinated quickly, she is still skeptical about whether Gov. Kevin Stitt's pledge to expedite access for teachers and school support staff will come to fruition.

"It's not the first time the governor's said he's going to move teachers up," she said, referring to a December announcement that teachers would be moved from Group 3 to Group 2 in the distribution plan. "We'll just have to see. The governor has not been supportive of public education and especially Tulsa Public Schools this entire pandemic."

TPS said that 400 employees age 65 or older had been vaccinated through clinic partnerships, while 5,000 more still need access, "particularly those with health risks and those who work with our students with special needs."

Heath Miller is band director and chairman of the fine arts department at Memorial High School. Noting the higher transmission risks from shared art supplies and performing music, he said teacher vaccine access is crucial in order to safely resume in-person instruction.