Local students head to D.C. to participate in Girls, Boys Nation event

Two Tulsa area high school students are getting an up close and personal look at how the federal government works.
Booker T. Washington’s Will Plank and Regent Preparatory School’s Lily Battles will represent Oklahoma at Boys Nation and Girls Nation in Washington D.C. this month.
“I’m so excited,” Battles said. “I got to talk to some of the other girls last night who will be there and I’m really looking forward to getting to meet everyone.”
Battles is a member of Regent Preparatory’s speech and debate team and vice president of her school’s student council. She also dances ballet.
A former exchange student to Israel, Plank is involved with the Tulsa Police Explorers and does Brazilian jui jitsu. Like Battles, he is a member of his school’s speech and debate team.
The two were selected earlier this summer at Boys State and Girls State.
Hosted annually by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary respectively, Boys State and Girls State are non-partisan, civic education programs for rising high school seniors. Participants are assigned to one of two fictional parties, Boomer or Sooner, as well as smaller groups representing cities, counties and districts. While there, students have the option to run for local level positions, such as mayor, or statewide office.
“There were a lot of speeches,” Battles said. “When you’re considered your party’s final candidate, you have to do a whistle stop tour, which means visits to every county and have ‘ask me anything’ time for 10 minutes. It was challenging but fun.”
Battles was elected lieutenant governor at Girls State, while Plank was elected mayor of one of the fictional cities at Boys State.
Plank also ran for governor, but after multiple ties, lost his primary election on a coin toss, prompting him to regroup and refocus his energies.
“I learned a lot of leadership skills in the position,” he said. “It was challenging, but when the American Legion representative announced my selection, he talked about that coin toss.”
Two students are selected at each state level event to participate at the national level. Along with visits with elected officials and a tour of the White House, student delegates, or senators, will caucus at the beginning of the session, then organize into committees and conduct hearings on legislation submitted by the students themselves.
Inspired by a recent foreign policy workshop he attended hosted by Harvard, Plank said he will be introducing legislation for the United States to have a permanent embassy in Taiwan.
Battles and Oklahoma’s other Girls Nation delegate, Enid’s Kadee Jo Ransom, are collaborating on a public health bill that would limit the use of certain chemicals in shampoos, lotions and other personal hygiene items.
Although none of the measures passed at either event will carry any legal weight, both students said they were excited at the chance to just represent Oklahoma and build connections for the future.
“I’m just honored to be able to represent Tulsa at the national level and the state of Oklahoma,” Plank said. “This will be an amazing experience.”
