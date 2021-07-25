Local students head to D.C. to participate in Girls, Boys Nation event

“There were a lot of speeches,” Battles said. “When you’re considered your party’s final candidate, you have to do a whistle stop tour, which means visits to every county and have ‘ask me anything’ time for 10 minutes. It was challenging but fun.”

Battles was elected lieutenant governor at Girls State, while Plank was elected mayor of one of the fictional cities at Boys State.

Plank also ran for governor, but after multiple ties, lost his primary election on a coin toss, prompting him to regroup and refocus his energies.

“I learned a lot of leadership skills in the position,” he said. “It was challenging, but when the American Legion representative announced my selection, he talked about that coin toss.”

Two students are selected at each state level event to participate at the national level. Along with visits with elected officials and a tour of the White House, student delegates, or senators, will caucus at the beginning of the session, then organize into committees and conduct hearings on legislation submitted by the students themselves.

Inspired by a recent foreign policy workshop he attended hosted by Harvard, Plank said he will be introducing legislation for the United States to have a permanent embassy in Taiwan.