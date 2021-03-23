Legislature honors former Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Keith Ballard

“You have touched the minds, but probably more importantly, you have touched the hearts of students, educators and administrators across this great state,” Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, said in the Senate Chamber while Ballard and his family watched from the gallery. “Your footprints of desire, dedication and determination will be followed by many, not just in our education community but by all of those interested in making sure Oklahoma can be the best that it can be.”