Legislature honors former Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Keith Ballard

Former Tulsa, Claremore and Oologah superintendent Keith Ballard was honored for his contributions to education by the Oklahoma Legislature on Monday.
“You have touched the minds, but probably more importantly, you have touched the hearts of students, educators and administrators across this great state,” Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, said in the Senate Chamber while Ballard and his family watched from the gallery. “Your footprints of desire, dedication and determination will be followed by many, not just in our education community but by all of those interested in making sure Oklahoma can be the best that it can be.”
The House and Senate both passed resolutions recognizing Ballard’s career as a teacher, administrator and as head of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
Ballard, leader of Tulsa Public Schools in 2008-2015, appeared on the House floor in a wheelchair, the effects of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease — with which Ballard was diagnosed last fall.
Ballard wept at the standing ovation afforded him after Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore, and Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, read the House resolution.
Lepak’s five children attended Claremore schools while Ballard was superintendent there, and Provenzano was a TPS principal during his tenure with that system.
Quinn said there was not enough time or words to recognize Ballard for all he has done for the state.
He called Ballard “one of the greatest communicators” he has ever known.
Ballard spent a lifetime welcoming families across the state and nation into his heart, including the Quinns when they moved into his neighborhood in 1995 from Arkansas, Quinn said.
“You are loved beyond measure,” Quinn said. “It is our prayer to God above that he gives you all the courage, all the strength, the peace and the comfort needed to endure the days ahead. Dr. Ballard, we love you.”