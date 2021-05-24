Legislation directly funding charter schools headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation that for the first time directly funds Oklahoma charter schools passed its final exam on Monday and could well be signed into law Tuesday.
The measure also seemed to defuse a legal blowup between the state board of education and individual districts over the board's decision last month to give charter schools access to property tax-fed building funds in apparent contradiction to state law.
The school board reversed that decision later Monday.
Senate Bill 229, which wound up being largely written by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, earmarks up to $38.5 million in medical marijuana taxes for a building fund to benefit brick-and-mortar charter schools and traditional districts with below-average property tax bases.
The bill also splits charter schools from their sponsoring districts into individual "local education agencies" for determining state aid for general operations.
SB 229 passed the House Monday 97-1, with Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, the only dissenter.
The measure was praised by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister and the Oklahoma Public Charter Schools Association, while other education advocacy organizations remained mostly silent.
“This is a victory for thousands of Oklahoma schoolchildren being educated in public charter schools and more than 300 traditional school districts," said Hofmeister. "The state is making available dedicated funding for our students and their schools with the passage of SB 229, which is a long-overdue measure to equalize building funds."
On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced an event at the Capitol touting the session's education-related legislation. The signing of SB 229 may have some part in that.
Titled the Redbud School Funding Act, SB 229 in its final form addresses a long-standing complaint of charter schools and, to a lesser extent, inequities in traditional public school districts' building funds.
Charter schools are public schools under existing law but are not allowed access to their districts' constitutional building fund.
Traditional public schools did not want to share what for many is a fairly meager take from the designated 5-mill property tax, and they especially objected to sharing it with virtual charter schools.
Hilbert tried to mollify those concerns by specifying that two-thirds of a charter school's students must receive at least an hour a day of in-person instruction.
That didn't completely convince everyone — Waldron speculated the state will wind up paying for virtual charter giant Epic's planned network of so-called blended learning centers — but most skeptics grudgingly voted for the bill otherwise.
Hilbert insisted the big winners would be public school districts with low tax bases, and while most of those are rural, the biggest winner figures to be Lawton Public Schools, which Hilbert said would net $1.8 million from the new fund.
The Legislature must adjourn for the year by 5 p.m. Friday, but is expected to finish up before then.