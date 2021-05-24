Legislation directly funding charter schools headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt

“This is a victory for thousands of Oklahoma schoolchildren being educated in public charter schools and more than 300 traditional school districts," said Hofmeister. "The state is making available dedicated funding for our students and their schools with the passage of SB 229, which is a long-overdue measure to equalize building funds."

On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced an event at the Capitol touting the session's education-related legislation. The signing of SB 229 may have some part in that.

Titled the Redbud School Funding Act, SB 229 in its final form addresses a long-standing complaint of charter schools and, to a lesser extent, inequities in traditional public school districts' building funds.

Charter schools are public schools under existing law but are not allowed access to their districts' constitutional building fund.

Traditional public schools did not want to share what for many is a fairly meager take from the designated 5-mill property tax, and they especially objected to sharing it with virtual charter schools.

Hilbert tried to mollify those concerns by specifying that two-thirds of a charter school's students must receive at least an hour a day of in-person instruction.