OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers have varying views on State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ increasing criticisms of Tulsa Public Schools.

In recent weeks, Walters has threatened to take action on the school’s accreditation.

He has criticized the district for low reading scores, a late report and self-reported embezzlement by a former employee.

He also held a press conference to complain about the district’s response to a school board member who led a prayer at a graduation ceremony.

He recently said new financial information has come to his attention, as well.

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, a former Tulsa Public Schools teacher, said Walters likes to escalate things to distract from his own mismanagement of federal funds coming to the State Department of Education, and he said the Tulsa school board member’s actions in leading a prayer were inappropriate.

“As I have said, as long as there are tests in the classroom, there will be prayer in the classroom, but it should never be led by government,” Waldron said.

He said he gets asked everywhere he goes about the situation.

“Everyone is concerned and outraged we would even be at this point,” Waldron said.

Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, is a former TPS administrator and teacher. Like Waldron, she said her constituents are asking her about how to stop the chaos created by Walters.

“So it is apparent that TPS is a piece in a larger power acquisition for the (state) superintendent,” Provenzano said. “It is unfathomable he would threaten accreditation instead of offering support. The loss of accreditation would have impact all over Green Country.

“Mr. Walters continues to create chaos with fabricated culture-war messaging to distract from the investigations of misspent federal dollars and his poor execution of effort and lack of policy knowledge inside the State Department of Education.”

Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, said his constituents think TPS has been unfairly targeted by Walters. Now is not the time to be reducing resources for the district, he said, but increasing them.

Matthews said that if the district loses accreditation, it will affect property values, economic development and progress made to bring more balance to Tulsa.

Sen. Cody Rogers, R-Tulsa, said Walters was elected on a statewide ballot.

“If he feels that needs to happen, that is in his purview to do,” Rogers said of the potential that TPS will lose its accreditation.

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, said he doesn’t know enough about accreditation to comment but thinks the parties need to get together and work it out.

“I’ve been in communication with (TPS Superintendent) Dr. (Deborah) Gist and look forward to having a future discussion with Superintendent Walters to see how we can improve Tulsa Public Schools,” said Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow. “At the end of the day, I want what’s in the best interest for the kids in this district.”

Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa, said he has received a number of emails from constituents concerning the issue, though he doesn’t represent Tulsa Public Schools.

Tedford said he is concerned about the tone and rhetoric regarding the conflict. He is concerned about escalation and even possible physical violence at some of the meetings.

“I am really hoping that cooler heads will prevail and some of the rhetoric will calm down a little bit,” he said.

Tedford said the loss of accreditation is a “big deal” and that the threshold for it is “pretty high.”

“I prefer more of a plan of improvement over loss of accreditation,” Tedford said.

