Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lawmakers on Thursday overrode Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 429, which allows students to wear tribal regalia during graduation ceremonies.

“After centuries of attempted genocide and erasure of Indigenous culture and tradition, Indigenous students in Oklahoma can now wear their tribal regalia during graduation ceremonies starting July 1, 2023,” said Cindy Nguyen, ACLU of Oklahoma policy director. “Tribal regalia is a symbol of resistance, resilience, and reclamation by students of their right to an education that honors their culture and heritage.”

The vote was 42-3 in the Senate and 80-11 in the House.

Despite passing the state House and Senate earlier this session by a combined margin of 135-1, the bill was vetoed by Stitt.

Senate Bill 429 explicitly allows Indigenous students attending a public school, charter school or publicly funded post-secondary institution to wear traditional attire at their graduation ceremony. Along with beadwork, shoes, jewelry and clothing, the provisions also include eagle feathers and eagle plumes.

In his veto message, the governor wrote that the measure would usurp local control over graduation protocols and open a “proverbial Pandora’s box” for groups to “demand special favor to wear whatever they please to a formal ceremony.”

“If school districts want to allow students to wear tribal regalia at graduation, good on them; but if schools prefer students to wear only traditional cap and gown, the legislature shouldn’t stand in their way,” Stitt’s veto message read in part.

The veto message also referenced that state law currently does not prohibit school districts from allowing students to wear tribal regalia at graduation.

With more than 130,000 Indigenous students attending public schools across Oklahoma, bills with similar language have been filed in previous sessions but did not make it through both chambers.